Brokers Offer Predictions for Humana Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $18.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.60.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.40.

HUM stock opened at $380.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $10,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Humana by 39.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,350,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 196.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Humana by 69.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 34,506 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

