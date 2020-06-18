Brokers Offer Predictions for Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $4,317,758.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,435,169.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

