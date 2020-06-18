Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 336,621 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 589.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 138,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 113.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 396.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 334,979 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

NYSE:CPE opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.76.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

