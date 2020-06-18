Camden Property Trust Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

CPT stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $95,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,462,000 after purchasing an additional 724,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after acquiring an additional 476,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

