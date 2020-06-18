Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 10,440 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.