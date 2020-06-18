Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,791 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 222.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

