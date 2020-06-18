Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 7,959 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 79,590.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 346,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE HRB opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 451.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

