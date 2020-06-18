Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 26,640 CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Shares of CIM opened at $10.77 on Thursday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.