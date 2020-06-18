Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 388,261 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 76,709.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 622,113 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

