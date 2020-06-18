Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Argus downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

