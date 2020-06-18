Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 14,578 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 9,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,048.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $537.70 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.15.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total value of $384,864.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.89, for a total value of $1,533,950.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,052 shares of company stock worth $51,115,258. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAM opened at $536.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.36. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $587.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

