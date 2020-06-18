Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 21,521 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 82.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

DDS opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $680.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.94. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

