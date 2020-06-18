Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 6,219 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

NYSE THO opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

