Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 75,616 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,616 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

