Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $220,000 Position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Scientific Games Corp has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

