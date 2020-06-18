Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cantel Medical earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cantel Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

NYSE:CMD opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.