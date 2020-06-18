Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SI-Bone Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-Bone in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.43). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-Bone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.87.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.33% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 122,863 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the first quarter worth $16,507,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 3.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 486,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 182,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.