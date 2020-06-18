CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in CarMax by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarMax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 6,797.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 191,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CarMax by 86.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 97,620 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 76.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

