Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

