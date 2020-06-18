CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

Media coverage about CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CSIOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get CASIO COMPUTER/ADR alerts:

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR stock opened at $179.63 on Thursday. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $209.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.09.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.