CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,420 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,566,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 50,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 293,037 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael I. Lebovitz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 704,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBL opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. Research analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

