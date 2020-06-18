CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96,918 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

