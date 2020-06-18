Cedric Francois Sells 5,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,866,000 after buying an additional 6,054,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after buying an additional 1,113,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,755 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,978,000 after purchasing an additional 984,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 746,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

