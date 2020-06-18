Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cerus in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CERS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

CERS opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Cerus has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cerus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cerus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cerus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $115,390.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,408.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

