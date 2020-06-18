Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $450.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.83.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,141,093.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,079. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

