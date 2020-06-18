Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,234,000 after acquiring an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 200.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

