Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.