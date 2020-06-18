Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anterix were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Anterix by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $121,828.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,938.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,876 shares of company stock valued at $697,544. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Anterix Inc has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $906.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. Research analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

