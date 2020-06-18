Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,725 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $696.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

