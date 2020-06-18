Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,157 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Lamond bought 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $266,570.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,768,492.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 6,085 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $352,625.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120,596 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,646. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

