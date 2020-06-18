Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,941 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after buying an additional 556,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,264,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,249,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

