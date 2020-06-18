Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.82

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 54826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of research firms have commented on CWEN. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

