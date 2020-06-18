Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

Media coverage about Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cochlear earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:CHEOF opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.