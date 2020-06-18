Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CJS Securities cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of CMCO opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

