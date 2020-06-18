Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAFM stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,040.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

