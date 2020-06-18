Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $15,889,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTBI. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $576.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

