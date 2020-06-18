Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 243,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,640 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $198.52. The company has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

