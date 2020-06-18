Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 485.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 60,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

