Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Graham M. Weston bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Cfra cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

