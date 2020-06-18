Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 40.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,298,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $382.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

