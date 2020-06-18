Dan Goldstein Sells 4,456 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $402,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Dan Goldstein sold 42 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,456.18.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $132,412.48.

On Monday, May 18th, Dan Goldstein sold 101 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $10,273.72.

On Friday, May 15th, Dan Goldstein sold 42 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $4,218.48.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $38,750.88.

On Monday, April 6th, Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $264,923.34.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

