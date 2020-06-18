Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $176.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $177.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Danaher by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Danaher by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

