Daniel C. Murdock Sells 4,536 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

