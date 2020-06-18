Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Davita were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,843,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Davita by 609.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Davita by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after acquiring an additional 556,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,111,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Davita by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Davita news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

