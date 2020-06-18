Destination Wealth Management Has $24.88 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 808.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 140,360 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.46 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

