Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 19,481 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bruker were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bruker by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

