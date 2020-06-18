Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 3,732 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. State Street Corp raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,904,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCMP. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

CCMP stock opened at $143.49 on Thursday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $169.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.