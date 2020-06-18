Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 575.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,788 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.60% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.