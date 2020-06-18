Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $190.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $194.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.