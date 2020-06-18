Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 475.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Mdu Resources Group worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mdu Resources Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

In other news, VP Margaret A. Link purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,387.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sparby purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.